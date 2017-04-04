FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top EU diplomat says after Syria gas attack: Assad has 'primary responsibility'
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 5 months ago

Top EU diplomat says after Syria gas attack: Assad has 'primary responsibility'

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini delivers her speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held "primary responsibility", after a suspected gas attack killed at least 58 people.

"Today the news is awful. This is a dramatic reminder that the situation on the ground still continues to be dramatic in many parts of Syria," Mogherini told reporters.

"Obviously there is a primary responsibility from the regime because it has the primary responsibility of protecting its people."

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams

