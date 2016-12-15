Aid convoy headed to besieged Foua and Kefraya: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Twenty-nine trucks and ambulances along with medics are headed to the Syrian villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, which are besieged by rebels, to evacuate wounded and families, state media said on Thursday, citing the governor of Hama province.

On Wednesday, rebels attributed the hold-up of the ceasefire and evacuation of the insurgent-held part of Aleppo city to demands by Iran-backed militias that the wounded in al-Foua and Kefraya should also be taken to government areas.