Air strikes hit Red Crescent offices in Syria, monitoring group says
#World News
February 1, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 7 months ago

Air strikes hit Red Crescent offices in Syria, monitoring group says

A view shows the damage at a Syrian Arab Red Crescent centre after it was hit at dawn by an airstrike in the rebel-held Idlib City, Syria February 1, 2017.Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes hit Syrian Red Crescent offices in the northwestern city of Idlib after midnight on Wednesday, injuring several staff and causing extensive damage, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

It was not clear which air force the jets belonged to or whether they had taken off from inside Syria or crossed its borders, the British-based Observatory said.

Russian and Syrian warplanes have been carrying out raids against Syrian insurgents in Idlib province, a rebel stronghold, but since the new year U.S. air strikes have also targeted militants in Idlib formerly affiliated to al Qaeda.

Among those wounded in Wednesday's raid was the director of the local Red Crescent branch, the Observatory said.

Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King

