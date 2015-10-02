Russian warplanes strike insurgents in Syria's Idlib province: al-Mayadeen TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russian warplanes carried out strikes in Syria’s northwestern province Idlib against insurgents from the “Army of Conquest” alliance on Friday, Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen TV said.

The strikes hit “leadership centers and gatherings of militants” in the areas of Jisr al-Shughour and Zawya Mountain, the channel said in a newsflash.

Russian jets also bombed positions held by foreign-backed rebel faction the Izza group in neighboring Hama province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.