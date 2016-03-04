Syrian forces shell near rebel town in northwest

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces fired rockets close to a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in an expansion of operations that have continued in that area despite a deal to cease fighting.

Heavy shell and rocket fire landed around the town of Ghasaniya, which is between the Turkish border and the rebel-held town of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib province, the Observatory said. It said there was no news on casualties.

Last year, rebel advances in this area were seen as a growing threat to President Bashar al-Assad.