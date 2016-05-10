FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Air strikes kill 10 in Syria's Idlib province: monitoring group

Residents inspect a site damaged by an airstrike in Hafsarja, in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes on a town in Idlib province in Syria’s northwest killed at least 10 people on Tuesday, monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Low-level fighting also appeared to continue inside the city of Aleppo, 50 km (30 miles) from Idlib city, and there were heavier clashes around Aleppo, the British-based group said.

The Syrian army announced the extension of a ceasefire in Aleppo late on Monday.

The airborne raids, by either Syrian or Russian warplanes, struck the town of Binnish, 6 km (4 miles) from the provincial capital Idlib. They wounded a number of others, the Observatory said.

It said a local insurgent commander was among those killed. There were no immediate details about other casualties.

Idlib province, which borders Turkey, is almost completely controlled by insurgent groups, including the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front and powerful Islamist group Ahrar al-Sham.

Reporting by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

