Heavy air strikes on Syria's Idlib kill and injure dozens: monitor
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 30, 2016 / 9:49 PM / a year ago

Heavy air strikes on Syria's Idlib kill and injure dozens: monitor

Birds fly over a damaged neighbourhood, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Heavy air strikes in Syria’s rebel-held city of Idlib on Monday evening killed and injured more than 150 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The war monitor said it believed the planes were Russian.

At least seven strikes hit the western Syrian city, it added. Some struck the area where the national hospital is located, the war monitor said, noting that it did not think the strikes hit the hospital itself.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Richard Chang

