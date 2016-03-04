Syrian forces shell near rebel town in northwest

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces fired rockets close to a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in an expansion of operations that have continued in that area despite a deal to cease fighting.

Heavy shell and rocket fire landed around the town of Ghasaniya, which is between the Turkish border and the rebel-held town of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib province, the Observatory said. It said there was no news on casualties.

Last year, rebel advances in this area were seen as a growing threat to President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.