Syrian forces shell near rebel town in northwest
March 4, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Syrian forces shell near rebel town in northwest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces fired rockets close to a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in an expansion of operations that have continued in that area despite a deal to cease fighting.

Heavy shell and rocket fire landed around the town of Ghasaniya, which is between the Turkish border and the rebel-held town of Jisr al-Shughour in Idlib province, the Observatory said. It said there was no news on casualties.

Last year, rebel advances in this area were seen as a growing threat to President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
