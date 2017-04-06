FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Turkish ministry says tests on Syria attack victims point to possible sarin exposure
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 6, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 4 months ago

Turkish ministry says tests on Syria attack victims point to possible sarin exposure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Initial results of tests on victims of an attack which killed dozens of people in Syria's Idlib province point to possible exposure to sarin gas, Turkey's health ministry said on Thursday.

It said 31 people hurt in Tuesday's attack were being treated in Turkish hospitals and three people had died since being brought from Syria.

"Based on the test results, evidence was detected in patients which leads one to think they were exposed to a chemical substance (sarin)," the statement said.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.