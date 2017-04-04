FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan, Putin discuss suspected gas attack on Syria's Idlib: presidential sources
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
April 4, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 5 months ago

Erdogan, Putin discuss suspected gas attack on Syria's Idlib: presidential sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a suspected gas attack on Syria's rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

The attack, believed to be by Syrian government jets, killed at least 58 people including 11 children under the age of eight in the northwestern province of Idlib, a war monitor and medical workers said.

"President Erdogan touched on the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Idlib. President Erdogan said such inhumane attacks are unacceptable," a statement attributed to presidential sources said.

They said the two leaders had also emphasized the importance of maintaining the ongoing ceasefire in Syria.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

