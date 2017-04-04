FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Turkey says Syrian govt. 'clearly violated' U.N. chemical weapons rules
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 5 months ago

Turkey says Syrian govt. 'clearly violated' U.N. chemical weapons rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said images and information from the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib showed that the Syrian government had used chemical weapons in an attack on Tuesday in what Ankara said was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"Images and information obtained from Khan Sheikhoun show that the regime has clearly violated the U.N. Security Council's 2118th and 2209th resolutions by using chemical weapons," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

It called on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to begin an immediate investigation and urged "the sides that influence the Syrian regime" to help put a stop to what it said were heavy ceasefire violations.

The suspected chemical attack killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said. A Syrian military source strongly denied the army had used any such weapons.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall

