5 months ago
Turkey says findings indicate chemical weapons used in Syria attack
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 5 months ago

Turkey says findings indicate chemical weapons used in Syria attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has findings which indicate that an attack which killed scores of people including children in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib was a chemical attack, Health Minister Recep Akdag said on Wednesday.

Around 30 people had been brought across the border to Turkish hospitals for treatment as of Tuesday, Akdag said, speaking to reporters in Turkey's northeastern province of Erzurum in comments broadcast live.

He did not give details of the findings.

The United States, Britain and France on Tuesday proposed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the attack, which they have blamed on Syrian government forces. The Syrian military denied responsibility.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall

