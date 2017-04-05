FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says reminds Russia, Iran of Syria ceasefire responsibilities
#World News
April 5, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 5 months ago

Turkey says reminds Russia, Iran of Syria ceasefire responsibilities

Foreign Ministers and officials pose for a group photo as they take part in an international conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium, April 5, 2017.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has reminded Russia and Iran of their responsibilities in preventing violations of a ceasefire in Syria after a suspected chemical attack thought to have been carried out by Syrian government forces, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Turkey had made representations to the Russian and Iranian embassies in Ankara over Tuesday's attack in the rebel-held province of Idlib, foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said in a statement.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall

