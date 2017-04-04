FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
U.N. war crimes investigators say probing alleged Syria gas attack
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 5 months ago

U.N. war crimes investigators say probing alleged Syria gas attack

A crater is seen at the site of an airstrike, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017.Ammar Abdullah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations war crimes investigators said on Tuesday they were looking into an alleged chemical weapons attack on a Syrian town in Idlib as well as reports of a subsequent attack on a medical facility where injured people were being treated.

In a statement condemning the attack that killed scores of civilians, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said that the use of chemical weapons as well as any deliberate targeting of medical facilities "would amount to war crimes and serious violations of human rights law".

"It is imperative for perpetrators of such attacks to be identified and held accountable," said the independent panel led by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

