No change in invitations for next round of Syria talks: U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has no plans to change the format of invitations for the next round of Syria talks, which it hopes to start by Feb. 25, a U.N. official involved in arranging the talks told Reuters TV on Friday.

“There will be no further invitations. No new invitations will be issued in a different format,” U.N. Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy said, shortly after meeting several Syrian political figures who had been invited to attend the talks as individuals, but not as a group.