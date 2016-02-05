FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No change in invitations for next round of Syria talks: U.N.
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 5, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

No change in invitations for next round of Syria talks: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations has no plans to change the format of invitations for the next round of Syria talks, which it hopes to start by Feb. 25, a U.N. official involved in arranging the talks told Reuters TV on Friday.

“There will be no further invitations. No new invitations will be issued in a different format,” U.N. Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy said, shortly after meeting several Syrian political figures who had been invited to attend the talks as individuals, but not as a group.

Reporting by Marina Depetris, Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.