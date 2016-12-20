FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, Russia and Turkey start search for Syria resolution: Zarif
#World News
December 20, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 8 months ago

Iran, Russia and Turkey start search for Syria resolution: Zarif

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif speak while entering a hall during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016.Natalia Kolesnikova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and Turkey have started the process of finding a political solution to the conflict in Syria, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers in Moscow on Tuesday.

At a separate meeting in Moscow of defense ministers from the same three countries, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan praised military co-operation between Ankara and Moscow in Syria.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn

