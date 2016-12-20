Iran, Russia and Turkey start search for Syria resolution: Zarif

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and Turkey have started the process of finding a political solution to the conflict in Syria, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers in Moscow on Tuesday.
At a separate meeting in Moscow of defense ministers from the same three countries, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan praised military co-operation between Ankara and Moscow in Syria.
