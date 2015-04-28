FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria's defense minister in Iran to discuss fighting terror: agency
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Syria's defense minister in Iran to discuss fighting terror: agency

Syrian General Fahad Jassim al-Freij is seen in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout/Files

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s defense minister started an official visit to its major ally Iran on Tuesday at the head of a military delegation to discuss cooperation “in the face of terrorism,” Syria’s state news agency SANA said.

Minister Fahad Jassim al-Freij, who is also deputy commander of the Syrian armed forces, met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Dehghan and other officials, SANA said, publishing a picture of the meeting.

The two-day visit comes as the Syrian military is facing increased pressure from insurgent groups on the ground there. The army has been losing ground to insurgents who are edging closer to the coastal province of Latakia, an important government-held stronghold.

The visit was aimed at “strengthening coordination and cooperation between the two armies ... especially in the face of terrorism and common challenges in the region,” SANA said.

On Monday an alliance of Islamist rebels including al Qaeda’s Nusra Front wing seized an army base in the northwestern province of Idlib, days after capturing a key town there.

Insurgents are attempting to push the Syrian military out of the province completely after seizing the provincial capital last month.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.