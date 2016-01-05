Saudi Arabia says 'recent tensions' will not affect Syria talks: SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday regional tensions would not affect talks aimed at ending Syria’s war, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, in an apparent reference to Riyadh’s severing of ties with Iran.

“The recent tensions that impacted the region negatively will not affect ... the operations that United Nations carries out alongside the international community to achieve a political solution in Geneva soon,” SPA quoted Jubeir as saying after talks with U.N. special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.