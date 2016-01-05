FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia says 'recent tensions' will not affect Syria talks: SPA
January 5, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia says 'recent tensions' will not affect Syria talks: SPA

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir attends an interview with Reuters, in Riyadh January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday regional tensions would not affect talks aimed at ending Syria’s war, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, in an apparent reference to Riyadh’s severing of ties with Iran.

“The recent tensions that impacted the region negatively will not affect ... the operations that United Nations carries out alongside the international community to achieve a political solution in Geneva soon,” SPA quoted Jubeir as saying after talks with U.N. special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo and Hadeel al-Sayegh in Dubai, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams

