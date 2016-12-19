Rouhani, Putin spoke by phone to discuss next steps in Syria: Fars

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the Syrian crisis in a telephone call on Monday, coordinating the next steps in their fight against rebels and ending the civil war.

Fars quoted Rouhani's deputy chief of staff, Hamid Aboutalebi, as saying Rouhani and Putin discussed the "next moves against the terrorists and coordinated the next political steps."

They also discussed sending humanitarian aid to displaced Syrians, Aboutalebi said.