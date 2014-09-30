Iran does not see ground offensive in Syria by U.S., allies

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official said on Tuesday he did not expect a ground offensive in Syria by a U.S.-led coalition that is mounting air strikes on Islamic State insurgents there.

“There will not be an intention of a ground intervention because they failed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and we oppose any foreign intervention in the region by these states,” Supreme National Security Council Director Ali Shamkhani said in a news conference televised from Damascus.

His remarks were rendered into Arabic by a translator.