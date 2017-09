ANKARA (Reuters) - Two members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Ansar forces were killed in Syria on Friday, a spokesman for the corps told Iranian media.

“Today, two of IRGC’s Ansar forces were martyred in Syria. Reports of the martyrdom of 15 people are wrong,” the IRGC’s spokesman said, according to Tasnim news agency.

“The presence of the IRGC has increased since the recent field developments in Syria,” the spokesman added.