Iran is considering whether to attend Syria summit in Vienna on Friday: Fars
October 28, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

Iran is considering whether to attend Syria summit in Vienna on Friday: Fars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has been invited to participate in talks in Vienna on Friday to discuss ending the conflict in Syria and is considering whether to attend, the Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart spoke on the phone yesterday and today about Syria and the coming summit in Vienna...Iran’s participation is under discussion,” the Fars news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham as saying.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin and Angus MacSwan

