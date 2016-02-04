FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Zarif says any Syria ceasefire should exclude operations against Nusra, ISIS
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 4, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif says any Syria ceasefire should exclude operations against Nusra, ISIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Any ceasefire in Syria should not include stopping military operations to combat terrorist groups, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

“Ceasefire, based on everybody’s interpretation, does not include giving a breathing space to recognized terrorist organizations,” he told an event in British parliament. “Having a ceasefire is different from letting up the fight against terrorism.”

He named the Nusra Front and Islamic State as such organizations.

Earlier Zarif had called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria and for U.N.-mediated peace talks to resume after they were suspended on Wednesday.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.