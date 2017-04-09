FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin and Rouhani, in phone call, condemn U.S. aggression in Syria: Kremlin
April 9, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 4 months ago

Putin and Rouhani, in phone call, condemn U.S. aggression in Syria: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 28, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani said in a phone call that aggressive U.S. actions against Syria were not permissible and violated international law, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The two leaders also called for an objective investigation into an incident involving chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib and said they were ready to deepen cooperation to fight terrorism, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

The Kremlin said the phone call took place on Iran's initiative.

Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Larry King

