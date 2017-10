Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (centre R), U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (C) and foreign ministers attend a meeting in Vienna, Austria, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The next round of Syria talks in the “Vienna format” may take place on Feb. 11, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying in Moscow on Thursday.

The “Vienna format” is a ministerial-level meeting which includes the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, France, Britain and Germany.