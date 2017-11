BEIRUT (Reuters) - A top aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader said on Friday that Syrian government forces would advance soon to liberate Raqqa city, which U.S.-backed fighters captured from Islamic State last month.

FILE PHOTO: Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces walk at the stadium in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro /File photo

Ali Akbar Velayati accused the United States of seeking to divide Syria in two by stationing its forces east of the Euphrates river.