Syrian government forces will march to Raqqa soon, Iranian official says

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official said on Friday that Syrian government forces would advance soon to take Raqqa city, which U.S.-backed fighters seized from Islamic State last month.

FILE PHOTO: Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces walk at the stadium in Raqqa, Syria October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro /File photo

Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, also accused the United States of seeking to divide Syria in two by stationing itself east of the Euphrates river.

“We will witness in the near future the advance of government forces ... in Syria and east of the Euphrates, and the liberation of Raqqa city,” he said in televised comments on a visit to Beirut.

Last month, U.S.-backed militias declared victory in Raqqa, Islamic State’s former headquarters in Syria, after months of fighting for the city with the help of the U.S.-led coalition.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, is also battling Islamic State in eastern Syria with U.S.-led air strikes and special forces.

The U.S.-backed assault against Islamic State in Deir al-Zor has focused on territory east of the river, which bisects the oil-rich province.

The Syrian army, with Russian air power and Iran-backed militias, has been waging its own separate offensive against Islamic State there, mostly to the west of the river.

The U.S.-led coalition and the Russian military have been holding deconfliction meetings - to prevent clashes between planes and troops - though the two offensives have sometimes come into conflict.