FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Iraq, Syria discuss securing border as Islamic State retreats
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 25, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Iraq, Syria discuss securing border as Islamic State retreats

Iraq's Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari (L) shakes hands with his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem at Baghdad airport August 25, 2016. Iraqi Foreign Minister Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi held talks on Thursday with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem about securing their common border, an official Iraqi statement said, after a partial retreat by Islamic State militants.

This year the jihadist group has lost about half the land it seized in 2014 and 2015 in Iraq but it remains in control of territory on both sides of the northwestern border with Syria.

Abadi is hoping to take back Mosul, the largest Iraqi city under Islamic State's control, effectively defeating the group in Iraq. [nL8N1B63MY]

"Securing the common border was discussed as our heroic forces get close to the border with Syria," said a statement by the Iraqi government published after the talks in Baghdad.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.