BEIRUT Iraqis formed the majority of the people killed in a double bomb attack targeting buses of pilgrims in Damascus on Saturday, the correspondent in the city for Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said.

Al-Manar said at least 40 people were killed in the double suicide attack near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery, not far from the Old City of Damascus.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)