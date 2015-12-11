FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims truck bomb attacks in Kurdish-held Syrian town
December 11, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State claims truck bomb attacks in Kurdish-held Syrian town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for a triple suicide truck bomb attack that killed dozens of people in a Kurdish-held town in northeastern Syria late on Thursday.

Three of its fighters driving three separate vehicles blew themselves up targeting “bases” of Kurdish fighters in the town of Tel Tamer in Hasaka province, killing 60 people, the group said in a statement posted online.

A spokesman for the Kurdish YPG militia which controls the town said earlier that 50 to 60 people, all of them civilians, had been killed in the attack.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and John Davison; Editing by Gareth Jones

