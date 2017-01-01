FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims bomb attack in Syria's Tartous
#World News
January 1, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 8 months ago

Islamic State claims bomb attack in Syria's Tartous

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State said it carried out a bomb attack on the Syrian coastal city of Tartous that Syrian state media said killed two security officers.

Islamic State said in an online statement claiming the attack that two of its members detonated car bombs. It did not say whether they were suicide attackers or provide any further details.

Syrian state media said the attack, first reported early on Sunday, was carried out by two suicide bombers wearing explosives.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Adrian Croft

