Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Syria bomb attacks
#World News
May 23, 2016 / 9:28 AM / a year ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Syria bomb attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Smoke rises after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 23, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for multiple bomb attacks in two Syrian cities on the Mediterranean coast that monitors said killed more than 100 people on Monday.

The jihadist group’s Amaq news agency said IS attackers had targeted “gatherings of Alawites in Tartous and Jableh”, a reference to the minority sect to which President Bashar al-Assad belongs.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and state media said one blast hit a hospital.

Reporting by John Davison and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo

