FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S.-backed forces advance inside IS-held city: monitoring group
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2016 / 7:38 PM / a year ago

U.S.-backed forces advance inside IS-held city: monitoring group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - U.S.-backed forces advanced inside the Islamic State-held city of Manbij in northern Syria on Friday, seizing a wheat silo complex on its outskirts and a roundabout 2 km (1 mile) south of its center, a monitoring group said.

The Syria Democratic Forces, comprised of Kurdish and Arab fighters and backed by the air power of a U.S.-led coalition to fight IS, were able to overlook more than half the city from the silos, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The advance took place more than three weeks after the SDF and the coalition launched an offensive to drive the jihadist militants from territory it controls along the Turkish-Syrian border. They had rapidly advanced to just outside the city and cut IS supply lines leading there.

The U.S. coalition has said it expects a tough fight from IS militants inside the city. The SDF had refrained from entering out of concern for civilians, many of whom have fled in recent weeks.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.