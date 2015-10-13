FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State confirms senior member killed in August strike: SITE
October 13, 2015 / 5:44 PM / 2 years ago

Islamic State confirms senior member killed in August strike: SITE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The hardline Islamic State group confirmed on Tuesday that one of its senior members had been killed in an airstrike in Iraq earlier this year, the SITE monitoring service said.

Islamic State’s spokesman said in an audio message that Abu Mutaz Qurashi, also known as Fadhil Ahmad al-Hayali, had been killed, SITE said.

The White House said on Aug 21 that Hayali was killed during a U.S. air strike in Iraq and described him as the second-in-command of the group, which has seized swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Beirut and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Gareth Jones

