a year ago
Hezbollah says Golan explosions caused by Nusra Front rocket fire
July 20, 2016 / 11:18 AM / a year ago

Hezbollah says Golan explosions caused by Nusra Front rocket fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two explosions that hit a Syrian town near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday were caused by rockets fired by al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Nusra Front, the Lebanese group Hezbollah said.

Two Syrian rebels and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had earlier said an Israeli jet struck a target near the governor's office in Baath City, capital of Syria's southern Quneitra province, where rebels say Hezbollah operates.

Hezbollah said Nusra Front fired two rockets loaded with high explosives toward Baath City, causing civilian fatalities. "The Israeli enemy was monitoring the launchpoint of the rockets next to the Nusra positions. There is not truth to (reports of) any raids by the Israeli enemy".

A Syrian military source said the origin of the two rockets which hit the new town of Baath was not yet known.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Lisa Barrington; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
