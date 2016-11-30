Syrian army say Israeli jets mount raid from Lebanese air space

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army said Israeli jets fired two missiles on an area west of the capital of Damascus on Wednesday morning, causing no casualties in an attack mounted from Lebanese air space.

A Syrian military source said Israeli planes launched the air strike at dawn, and the missiles fell on the Saboura area.

The attack was an attempt to "divert attention away from the successes of the Syrian Arab Army", SANA said, quoting a military source. There was no immediate comment from Israel.