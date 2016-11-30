FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army say Israeli jets mount raid from Lebanese air space
#World News
November 30, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 9 months ago

Syrian army say Israeli jets mount raid from Lebanese air space

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army said Israeli jets fired two missiles on an area west of the capital of Damascus on Wednesday morning, causing no casualties in an attack mounted from Lebanese air space.

A Syrian military source said Israeli planes launched the air strike at dawn, and the missiles fell on the Saboura area.

The attack was an attempt to "divert attention away from the successes of the Syrian Arab Army", SANA said, quoting a military source. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans

