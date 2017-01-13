FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2017 / 12:31 AM / 7 months ago

Syrian army says Israel fires rockets at military airport near Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian army command said on Friday Israel had fired rockets at a major military airport west of the capital Damascus and warned Tel Aviv of the repercussions of what it said was a "flagrant" attack.

Syrian state television quoted the army as saying several rockets were fired from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight which landed in the compound of the airport, a major facility for elite Republican Guards, and warned it would take revenge for the attack.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Sandra Maler

