Syrian army says Israeli planes strike pro-Syrian Palestinian militia
July 29, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian army says Israeli planes strike pro-Syrian Palestinian militia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An Israeli plane attacked a military base along the Syrian-Lebanese border on Wednesday belonging to a pro-Syrian Palestinian faction, wounding six people, Syrian state television said.

In a newsflash, state television quoted a military source as saying Israeli planes had at 3:15 p.m. (1215 GMT) struck a base belonging to the Damascus-based Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC), a faction that backs President Bashar al-Assad.

Asked about the reported strike, an Israeli military spokeswoman in Jerusalem declined comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, an air strike by an Israeli surveillance plane hit a car in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, killing two members of a militia fighting alongside the Syrian military, Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV and Syrian state television reported.

The attack struck the car on the outskirts of the village of Hader, a Druze area at the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The dead were identified as members of the National Defence Forces, a pro-government militia whose members often come from the areas where they fight.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Angus MacSwan

