Syrian state TV confirms Israeli strikes on Golan; says only material damage done

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state TV confirmed Israeli air strikes on the Golan Heights on Thursday, and said only material damage was done.
The state TV report quoted a military source as saying that “several missiles” had targeted a transportation center and a public building in the Quneitra area of the Syrian Golan Heights.
A monitoring group had earlier reported casualties. Israel’s army said the strikes were a response to cross-border rocket fire from Syria.
Reporting by John Davison; editing by Andrew Roche