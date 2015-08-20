FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 20, 2015 / 8:21 PM / in 2 years

Syrian state TV confirms Israeli strikes on Golan; says only material damage done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state TV confirmed Israeli air strikes on the Golan Heights on Thursday, and said only material damage was done.

The state TV report quoted a military source as saying that “several missiles” had targeted a transportation center and a public building in the Quneitra area of the Syrian Golan Heights.

A monitoring group had earlier reported casualties. Israel’s army said the strikes were a response to cross-border rocket fire from Syria.

Reporting by John Davison; editing by Andrew Roche

