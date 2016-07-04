FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israeli military says attacked two Syrian army targets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2016 / 8:48 AM / a year ago

Israeli military says attacked two Syrian army targets

Israeli soldiers from the 605 Combat Engineering Corps battalion take part in a training session on the Israeli side of the border between Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights June 1, 2016.Baz Ratner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel attacked Syrian army targets after errant fire from fighting in Syria's civil war struck the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, the military said on Monday.

A spokeswoman said two targets belonging to the Syrian military were hit overnight after the fire damaged Israel's security fence on the Golan, territory captured from Syria in a 1967 war.

She gave no further details about the targets that were struck or the weapons Israel used to attack them.

Two months ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has launched dozens of strikes in Syria. Though formally neutral on the civil war, Israel has frequently pledged to prevent shipments of advanced weaponry to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, whose fighters have been allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Israeli military has also responded in the past with shelling and air strikes to mortar bombs that have landed in the Golan during battles in the Syrian conflict.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Andrew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.