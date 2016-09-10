JERUSALEM/AMMAN Israeli aircraft attacked a Syrian artillery post on Saturday after a stray shell from fighting in Syria's civil war landed inside the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Israel's military said.
The shell landed just across the border, causing no injuries, and in retaliation the air force targeted "artillery positions of the Syrian regime", the military said.
The Israeli military has responded similarly in the past when mortar fire from Syria's war has landed in the Golan, territory that Israel captured from Syria in a 1967 war.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
