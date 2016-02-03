Syrian government says unclear how long peace talk preparations will take

GENEVA (Reuters) - The preparatory phase of Syrian peace talks in Geneva is likely to take longer than anticipated, Bashar al-Ja‘afari, the head of Syria’s government delegation, said on Wednesday.

“It seems the first phase of preparations will take a much longer time expected and we don’t know yet when we will finish,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“We don’t know who our interlocutors will be, how many delegations we will face, the agenda, (the) full names of participants and the information from (U.N. Special Envoy Staffan) de Mistura is that many people have yet to arrive.”