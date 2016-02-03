FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government says unclear how long peace talk preparations will take
February 3, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Syrian government says unclear how long peace talk preparations will take

Syrian Ambassador to the U.N. Bashar Jaafari holds a news conference during the Syrian Peace talks at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The preparatory phase of Syrian peace talks in Geneva is likely to take longer than anticipated, Bashar al-Ja‘afari, the head of Syria’s government delegation, said on Wednesday.

“It seems the first phase of preparations will take a much longer time expected and we don’t know yet when we will finish,” he told Reuters in an interview.

“We don’t know who our interlocutors will be, how many delegations we will face, the agenda, (the) full names of participants and the information from (U.N. Special Envoy Staffan) de Mistura is that many people have yet to arrive.”

Reporting By Kinda Makieh; writing by John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans

