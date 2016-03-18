FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian government says has 'useful' talks on substance at U.N.
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

Syrian government says has 'useful' talks on substance at U.N.

U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference after a meeting with a delegation of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian government delegation at peace talks in Geneva said he had a useful meeting with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura on Friday, focusing on a government position paper on the “basic elements of a political solution” of the crisis.

”The approval of this paper which we called the basic elements will lead to a Syrian-Syrian dialogue that is serious and will contribute to the building of our country Syria.

“Approving these principles will open a serious dialogue under Syrian leadership without foreign intervention and without preconditions,” Ja‘afari told reporters, making the shortest media appearance after the longest session of the talks so far.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Sulieman al-Khalidi

