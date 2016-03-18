Syrian government says has 'useful' talks on substance at U.N.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian government delegation at peace talks in Geneva said he had a useful meeting with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura on Friday, focusing on a government position paper on the “basic elements of a political solution” of the crisis.

”The approval of this paper which we called the basic elements will lead to a Syrian-Syrian dialogue that is serious and will contribute to the building of our country Syria.

“Approving these principles will open a serious dialogue under Syrian leadership without foreign intervention and without preconditions,” Ja‘afari told reporters, making the shortest media appearance after the longest session of the talks so far.