6 months ago
Syrian government says Homs attack sends clear message for Geneva talks
February 25, 2017 / 4:03 PM / 6 months ago

Syrian government says Homs attack sends clear message for Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syrian government negotiator Bashar al-Ja'afari said an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers on Syrian security offices that killed dozens in Homs on Saturday was a message aimed at the Geneva peace talks and would not be ignored.

"The terrorist explosions that hit Homs city are a message to Geneva from sponsors of terrorism, and we tell everyone that the message is received and this crime won't pass unnoticed," he told reporters before meeting U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Reporting by Yara Abi Nader and Laila Basaam; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

