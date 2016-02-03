Syrian government says unclear how long peace talk preparations will take

GENEVA (Reuters) - The preparatory phase of the Syria peace talks in Geneva is likely to take longer than anticipated, the head of the Syrian government delegation said on Wednesday.

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura announced the formal start on Monday of the first attempt in two years to negotiate an end to a war that has killed 250,000 people, caused a refugee crisis in the region and Europe and empowered Islamic State militants.

But both government and opposition have since said that the talks have not in fact begun, and fighting on the ground has raged on without constraint.

“It seems the first phase of preparations will take a much longer time expected and we don’t know yet when we will finish,” government delegation chief Bashar al-Ja‘afari told Reuters in an interview. “The official discussions did not take off yet unfortunately. We are still discussing how to proceed.”

Ja‘afari said the government was still unclear on who its interlocutors would be, how many delegations they would face and the names of all participants.

“I couldn’t tell you much about what’s going on because we are waiting for Godot and Godot hasn’t come yet,” he said.

Godot was a fictional character in the Samuel Beckett play “Waiting for Godot.” In the play, two other characters wait for someone called Godot who never arrives.

When asked about opposition demands for the government to lift sieges and allow humanitarian convoys into cities, including the rebel-held town of Mouadamiya, Ja‘afari said the government had regularly sent convoys to it and other cities.

On Sunday, the United Nations said that Mouadamiya, a town of 45,000 on the southwestern edge of the capital Damascus, faced a new siege by government forces.

”We can’t cut and paste with regard to the interest of the people,“ Ja‘afari said. ”Everything in Syria is important, everything is a priority for us.

“The issue of selecting Mouadamiya or another area or town is a public relations campaign launched by the so-called opposition,” he said.

Senior Syrian opposition negotiator Mohamed Alloush, representing the major rebel group Jaish al-Islam (Islam Army), said the government allowing a convoy into the town was not sufficient.

“It’s a step to silence the Syrian people,” he told Reuters. “It’s a good step but it’s not enough and the problem is not in Mouadamiya. The problem is in 22 besieged cities.”