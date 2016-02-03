FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria says Saudi, Qatar, Turkey told opposition to quit Geneva talks
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 3, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Syria says Saudi, Qatar, Turkey told opposition to quit Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian government’s delegation on Wednesday accused the opposition of wanting to withdraw from peace talks under pressure from regional powers, and the United Nations of suspending the talks until Feb. 25 to avoid such a walk-out.

Bashar Ja‘afari, Syrian ambassador to the United Nations, who leads the Damascus delegation, told reporters in Geneva: ”We knew few hours ago the Riyadh (opposition) wanted to withdraw from the talks and that’s why Mr. De Mistura’s announcement came as a political coverage of the decision to withdraw.

    “We consider that the style used by the Special Envoy to justify the withdrawal of Riyadh delegation under instructions from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey was not subjective. It didn’t say the truth as it was,” he said, speaking before going into talks with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Stephanie Nebehay, writing by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.