FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian government says peace talks need to start slowly
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 13, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Syrian government says peace talks need to start slowly

Syrian Ambassador to the U.N. Bashar Jaafari holds a news conference during the Syrian Peace talks at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Syria’s U.N. ambassador, Bashar Jaafari, head of the government delegation at the Geneva peace talks, rejected opposition demands on Sunday to move quickly into substantive talks about a political transition when negotiations start on Monday.

“There’s nothing called a transitional period,” Jaafari said. “These are wordings that we have to be careful about. This discussion will come at the appropriate time,” he said, adding the talks needed to work on preparatory issues first.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi, writing by Tom Miles, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.