Syria's Ja'afari blasts U.S. over air strikes
September 18, 2016 / 4:16 PM / a year ago

Syria's Ja'afari blasts U.S. over air strikes

Syrian government negotiator Bashar Ja'afari attends a new conference after a meeting with U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 26, 2016.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MARGARITA ISLAND, Venezuela (Reuters) - Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said on Sunday air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition on the Syrian army that he said killed 83 soldiers and injured over 100 could not be a "technical error."

Ja'afari was speaking in an interview with broadcaster Telesur on the sidelines of a summit in Venezuela.

Moscow stepped up its war of words with Washington on Sunday, saying the air strikes threatened the implementation of a U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan for Syria and bordered on connivance with Islamic State.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
