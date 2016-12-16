FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Nusra front agrees to Syrian villages evacuation: rebel source
December 16, 2016 / 1:34 PM / 8 months ago

Ex-Nusra front agrees to Syrian villages evacuation: rebel source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel source said Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as Nusra Front, had agreed to let injured people out of the besieged Shi'ite villages of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province.

As the last rebel group to agree to the evacuation, the source said the evacuation could start as early as today.

Rebel sources previously said they had agreed to an evacuation of the wounded from Foua and Kefraya as part of the deal to evacuate insurgents and civilians from east Aleppo.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson

