Syrian rebels Jaish al-Islam deny ceasefire signed: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam denied Russian reports that some of its members had signed ceasefire agreements, the group said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“Jaish al-Islam refutes the news disseminated by the Hmeimim (military base) which talks about the inclusion of its forces in al-Rahiba town in east Qalamoun in the ceasefire agreement,” it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Russian jets have been using the Hmeimin base to launch air strikes in Syria.