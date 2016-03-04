FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian rebels Jaish al-Islam deny ceasefire signed: statement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Syrian rebels Jaish al-Islam deny ceasefire signed: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam denied Russian reports that some of its members had signed ceasefire agreements, the group said in an emailed statement on Friday.

“Jaish al-Islam refutes the news disseminated by the Hmeimim (military base) which talks about the inclusion of its forces in al-Rahiba town in east Qalamoun in the ceasefire agreement,” it said in a statement, without elaborating.

Russian jets have been using the Hmeimin base to launch air strikes in Syria.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.